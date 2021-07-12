Dr. Sydne Record publishes articles on diversity and inclusion in environmental science

Sydne had the opportunity to contribute two papers to an important forum on justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion (JEDI) in the environmental sciences in the journal Ecological Applications. One paper focuses on how environmental data science creates more inclusive pathways for diverse undergraduates interested in ecology. Another paper focuses on implicit biases that hinder retention of diverse faculty and outlines a path forward. Sydne and her collaborative research group at Bryn Mawr are dedicated to maintaining an anti-racist team.