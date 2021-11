Sydne in collaboration with colleagues Dr. John Grady (former Bryn Mawr postdoc) and Dr. Noah Charney (University of Maine) have received ~$0.5 million from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration to study scaling relationships that will help to predict understory vegetation dynamics from remotely sensed tree canopies. The project is slated to run for three years, and Dr. John Grady will return to Bryn Mawr to collaborate on the project.